23 Jan. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, January 23, an explosion occurred in a mine in eastern Türkiye, local media reported.

According to preliminary information, two workers are under the rubble, Ihlas reports.

"An explosion occurred in a mine in the Alacakaya area of ​​Elazığ. According to preliminary information, two workers remain under the rubble",

IHA agency said.

Rescuers are currently trying to free the trapped workers.