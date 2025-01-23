Productivity of dialogue with Türkiye assessed in Armenia

23 Jan. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia and Türkiye have not achieved serious results in the negotiations so far. This was stated by Armenia's Foreign Minister during the meeting in Yerevan with the speakers of the parliaments of the Baltic countries.

Ararat Mirzoyan recalled that the negotiations with Türkiye, the borders with which have been closed for 30 years, are being conducted at a high level.

He emphasized that both sides understand the mutual and regional benefit of opening the borders.

"There is an intensive dialogue, but unfortunately, there are no serious, tangible results yet",

Ararat Mirzoyan said.