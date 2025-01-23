Sergey Lavrov holds talks with Turkish Foreign Minister

23 Jan. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The discussion focused on the situation in Syria.

"Today (January 23), a telephone conversation took place between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov",

a source in the Turkish MFA stated.

During the conversation, the Foreign Ministers emphasized the importance of eliminating of paramilitary terrorist groups in the Arab Republic and stabilizing the situation in the country, RIA Novosti reports.