24 Jan. 9:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's economy grew by 9% in 2024, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

This year, the Georgian authorities expect GDP growth to exceed 9%.

"We want this year’s figure to be even higher, and there is potential for this",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to the IMF and World Bank forecasts, Georgia's GDP will be around 6% this year.

It should be noted that in 2023, Georgia's economic growth was approximately 8%, while the year before last it was more than 10%.