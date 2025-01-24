Azerbaijan exports over a million tons of chemical products

24 Jan. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the State Customs Committee, chemical exports from Azerbaijan amounted to over 1 million tons last year.

The report states that export figures increased by 18%, which in financial terms brought the republic’s treasury an additional $45.5 million.

The total value of the republic’s chemical exports amounted to nearly $300 million.

It should be noted that the chemical industry accounts for just over 1% of the country’s exports.

Azerbaijan's total trade with all countries last year is estimated at $47 billion.