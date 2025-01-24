Georgia accepts Trump's decision to halt funding

24 Jan. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The decision of the new US President Donald Trump to temporarily halt financial support for other countries has been welcomed in Georgia, Prime Minister of the Republic Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"We have been discussing this issue throughout this period, especially after we initiated the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence", that certain funds, including those from the US, were not only spent inappropriately, but in certain cases it was about financing revolutionary processes",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to him, part of the American aid was directed to the activities of organizations that undermine the work of the Georgian government.

The Georgian Prime Minister also recalled that over the course of three years, there were several failed attempts at a coup d'état in the country, in which foreign funding, including from the USA, played a significant role.