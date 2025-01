24 Jan. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, January 23, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation. This information was confirmed by a source in the Turkish ministry.

The source emphasized that the ministers discussed the situation in the region.

Other details of the conversation between the ministers have not yet been reported.

Let us recall that in early December last year, Araghchi and Fidan held a meeting in Ankara.