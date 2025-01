24 Jan. 12:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Emirati airline Fly Dubai has resumed flights to Mineralnye Vody, the company's press service reports.

According to the airport's online board, the airline's flight from Dubai to Mineralnye Vody departed on January 23 and arrived at the destination airport on the night of January 24.

Let us recall that Fly Dubai had previously suspended flights to Mineralnye Vody following the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Aktau on December 25.