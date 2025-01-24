Armenian parliament to consider EU accession bill in February

24 Jan. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The consideration of the bill on Armenia's accession to the EU will take place in the republic's parliament from February 11 to 14, the press secretary of the speaker of the parliament Movses Harutyunyan said.

"The bill initiating the process of the Republic of Armenia's accession to the European Union will most likely be included in the parliament's agenda during the session of February 11-14",

Movses Harutyunyan said.

It should be noted that the decision on the course towards European integration was approved by the government of Nikol Pashinyan on January 9.

The country's leadership note that the discussion regarding Armenia's European future will be put to a referendum, TASS reports.

The country's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan also noted that the turn towards the EU is "an initiative of civil society."