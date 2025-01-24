Nikol Pashinyan to meet with Donald Trump

24 Jan. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Armenian Prime Minister's press secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan, Nikol Pashinyan is going to visit the USA early next month. Baghdasaryan shared this information on her social media pages on January 23.

She noted that Nikol Pashinyan will attend the summit of the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance (recognized as an undesirable organization in Russia) and will deliver a speech there.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Armenia will take part in the National Prayer Breakfast, which is traditionally attended by the President of the USA.

Let us remind you that Pashinyan is currently in Switzerland, where the Davos Forum is taking place.