Construction of solar power plant to begin in Jabrayil this year

24 Jan. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of a solar power plant in Jabrail will begin this year, BP Vice President Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli said.

It is reported that demining work has been completed at the site of the future facility, design documentation has been prepared, and contracts with contractors have been signed.

"At the moment, the certification process is the final step before moving forward. Once it is completed, the choice of equipment, timing and volumes of deliveries will be determined. Logistics issues, including infrastructure and transport routes, are also under evaluation",

Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli said.

It should be noted that the agreement on the construction of a 240 MW energy facility was signed between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy and BP in 2022.