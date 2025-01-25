Aktau plane crash results to be released next week

25 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kazakh Transport Ministry may release the preliminary results of the investigation into the AZAL plane crash near the city of Aktau next week, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said.

"Hopefully, the Transport Ministry will release the early details next week, for there is a recommendation from the International Civil Aviation Organization that [this should be done] within 30 days of the date of the accident," Bozumbayev said.

According to him, an international team of experts from Russia, Azerbaijan, ICAO officials, and Brazil continues looking into the accident. They are currently working on the flight recorders.

Related criminal investigation is also underway, with ballistic and explosive forensic examinations being conducted, the minister added.

An AZAL plane en-route from Baku to Grozny crash-landed near Aktau on December 25. The aircraft was carrying five crew members and 62 passengers, 38 people lost their lives, while 29 others survived the crash.