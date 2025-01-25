Georgian authorities predict 10% economic growth in 2025

25 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said it was “absolutely realistic” for this year’s domestic economic growth rate to exceed 10%.

The PM highlighted the 9% growth recorded in the past year, which he said was a “positive indicator” of the nation’s economic trajectory.

The official recalled that in 2023, Georgia's economic growth reached 7.8%, surpassing the previous year.

"It is absolutely realistic for this year's growth rate to exceed 10%...The actual outcome will depend on various factors, including regional developments”, Kobakhidze said

The World Bank last week projected Georgia to have the highest average economic growth in the Europe and Central Asia region, with a rate of 6.7% from 2024 to 2026. The Bank has revised its economic growth assessments for the country, increasing the forecast for 2024 to 9%.

The growth forecast for 2025 has also been raised to 6%. For 2026, the growth rate is expected to remain at 5%, unchanged from the June 2024 estimate.