Putin ready for talks with Trump - Dmitry Peskov

25 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Addressing a question on whether one could expect a Putin-Trump phone call this weekend, given Trump's statements, he noted that Moscow is waiting for respective signals.

"Putin is ready, we are waiting for signals. Everyone is ready. It is hard to guess, we will keep you posted as soon as something happens, if something happens," Peskov said.

Earlier, the new U.S. President said he wants to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin immediately.