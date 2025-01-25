EU envoys suspend visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats

25 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The permanent representatives of 27 EU member states have approved the suspension of the EU’s visa waiver for Georgian diplomats due to the country’s so-called diplomatic setback, a source in an EU nation’s delegation said.

"Yes, this morning, the permanent representatives agreed on the decision to suspend the visa waiver for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports," the source said.

According to the diplomat, the decision should now be formally approved by the Council of the EU, which can be done at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on January 27, TASS reported.

In December 2024, the European Commission officially suggested that the visa waiver for Georgian officials and diplomats be suspended.