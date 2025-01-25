Russian chess players cleared for int’l team events

25 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has ruled to allow Under-18 players from Russia and Belarus to participate in international team competitions, the press office of the Russian Chess Federation said.

"As instructed by the General Assembly, FIDE consulted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for guidelines about the possibility of partially reconsidering existing restrictions to allow vulnerable groups to compete in all FIDE events," the statement reads.

The IOC said it's up to each International Federation to consider the appropriate implementation of the IOC Executive Board recommendations on the participation of Individual Neutral athletes in the events they govern.