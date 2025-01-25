Moscow State University marks 270th anniversary

25 Jan. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The main Russian university - Moscow State University named after Lomonosov - marks 270 years since its foundation, while Russian students are celebrating Tatyana’s Day.

The Moscow State University was founded in 1755. The decree on its establishment as official educational institution was signed by Russian Empress Elizaveta on January 25.

The day coincided with the memorial day of the Holy Martyr Tatyana, who became the patroness of all Russian students. Russian students celebrate Tatyana’s Day as Students Day since 2005.

