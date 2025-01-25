Azerpost opens new branch in Azerbaijan's Shusha

25 Jan. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerpost has opened a new postal branch in Shusha city, further extending postal services to the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport reported.

The new postal office, with the postal code AZ5800, is located within the State Services Center on Zafar Street in Shusha.

The office will offer a range of universal postal services, including sending letters, telegrams, and parcels, as well as financial services and cargo handling, Trend reported.

Operating hours for the new branch are Monday through Saturday from 09:00 to 17:00, and on Sunday from 09:00 (GMT+4) to 16:00 (GMT+4).