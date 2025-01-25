Russia-Armenia ties going through rocky time - MFA

25 Jan. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s relations with Armenia are facing a difficult period due to the West’s growing pressure on Yerevan, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"To a larger extent, this stems from the West’s actions as it increased pressure on Armenia throughout the past year, pushing it to break its long-standing ties with Russia, imposing alien values on the Armenian people," the statement reads.

The ministry noted that Yerevan was often too optimistic about absolutely ungrounded pledges from the U.S. and EU that they would become the new Russia for Armenia.

"However, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is the cornerstone of Armenia’s security and its membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is the guarantee of its economic wellbeing," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that Moscow has repeatedly warned its Armenian friends that neither Washington nor Brussels really care about the interests of their partners.

"The West got used to looking at them solely from the utilitarian point of view. Yerevan could not but see what happened in Georgia at the end of the last year," the ministry said.

It was stressed that Moscow has always valued and continues to value brotherly relations with Yerevan, considering Armenia as one of our natural strategic partners and allies.