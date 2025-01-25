EU asks Syria to get rid of Russian bases

25 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union asked Syria to get rid of any foreign military presence on its territory, including Russian military bases, in order for the EU to consider lifting sanctions, a high-ranking EU official said.

According to the official, Brussels is keeping close watch on this matter.

"We have already informed the new authorities in Syria that the normalization process hinges on removing all manner of foreign presence, be it military or some other tentacles," the statement reads.

He recalled three countries are present there, and Russia is one of them.