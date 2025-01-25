House collapses in Turkey’s Konya

25 Jan. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A three-storey building collapsed in the city of Konya in central Turkey, possibly trapping an unknown number of people under the rubble, Turkish media said.

The DHA​​​​​​ agency said two people were rescued, but an unknown number may be trapped.

Konya Province Governor Ibrahim Akin told TRT Haber that five people were inside the building when it collapsed.

"Two people were rescued. The effort to save others, who are trapped under the rubble, is under way. The cause of the collapse is being established," the governor said.

Police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene. An investigation is underway into this incident.