Hamas releases Israeli hostages in second swap

25 Jan. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The four female Israeli hostages that were released by Hamas today have crossed into Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, accompanied by IDF and Israel Security Agency forces, the four returning hostages crossed the border into Israeli territory," the statement reads.

The army added that the four hostages arrived at the initial reception point in southern Israel where they were reunited with their family members, The Times of Israel reported.

Israel will release 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for four Israeli hostages on January 25 as part of a deal with Hamas. The group includes 121 Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment and 79 people serving long terms in Israeli jails.

An agreement between Israel and Hamas to release the hostages held in Gaza took effect on January 19. On the same day, three female Israeli nationals were brought back home. The Israeli authorities released 90 Palestinian prisoners from jails.