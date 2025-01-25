Azerbaijan boosts trade turnover with CIS nations

25 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with CIS countries from January to July 2024 surpassed $6.9 billion, representing 14.55% of the total foreign trade turnover.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with CIS countries increased by 7.89% in 2024, or $506.6 million in annualized terms.

Trade turnover of Azerbaijan with Russia from January through December 2024 - $1.1 billion (export) and $3.62 billion (import)/

Russia is followed by Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover in 2024 decreased by nearly 7%, or $3.5 billion, to $47.6 billion.

Exports made up $16 billion of the foreign trade turnover, which totaled $26.5 billion. Azerbaijan's imports in the reporting period increased to about $21 billion.