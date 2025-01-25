UN Secretary-General congratulates Georgian Prime Minister, President

25 Jan. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent letters to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and President Mikheil Kavelashvili, congratulating the politicians on their appointments.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the leaders of Georgia on their appointments. The head of the organization sent the corresponding letters to Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and President Mikheil Kavelashvili.

Congratulations to Irakli Kobakhidze

Addressing the Georgian Prime Minister, Guterres said that the UN hopes to deepen cooperation with Tbilisi in such areas as the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as within the framework of the Pact for the Future.

The UN chief recalled that the organization's priorities include work to strengthen regional peace and security, adding that the Georgian authorities and its people will receive UN support if necessary.