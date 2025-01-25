6 people to be punished for insulting national anthem in Karachay-Cherkessia

25 Jan. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Refusing to stand during the Russian anthem perfomrance will bring 6 residents of Karachay-Cherkessia to court. The details of the administrative case were reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic, which specified that protocols have already been drawn up for the violators.

The police specified that it has already been established that the violation was not committed by accident; on the contrary, the defendants deliberately did not stand up during the anthem.

Protocols have been drawn up for the men who committed administrative offenses. They will be tried under Article 17.10 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, which defines the punishment for the improper use of state symbols, in particular, the anthem. The materials will soon be submitted to the court.