Ilgar Mamedov remains head of Russian Fencing Federation

25 Jan. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The famous athlete, two-time Olympic champion Ilgar Mamedov once again became the president of the Russian Fencing Federation. He will continue to develop Russian fencing for another four years.

The two-time Olympic champion Ilgar Mamedov became the president of the Russian Fencing Federation for the 2nd time in row. This decision was made by the participants of the organization’s reporting and election conference, which is taking place today in Moscow.

There were no other candidates besides Mamedov. All 58 conference participants voted for his candidacy.