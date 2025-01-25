Fire engulfed Ice Palace in Almaty

25 Jan. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, firefighters extinguished a fire in the Ice Palace in Almaty. During the extinguishing, the lifeguards saved four children: minors were taken out of the room filled with smoke using special equipment.

A fire broke out today in the Ice Palace in the city of Almaty in southern Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic reports.

The fire started on the first floor, in the small hall. The flames engulfed the sports equipment. Employees and visitors immediately evacuated to a safe place before the firefighters arrived.

"During the reconnaissance and extinguishing of the fire, lifeguards saved four minors using rescue masks,”

– the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan informed.