UFC drops Dagestani Gadzhiyasulov

25 Jan. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The UF has cut ties with a fighter from Dagestan. The athlete had two fights in the promotion: won the first and lost the second. In addition, Russian Victoria Dudakova will no longer be able to participate in the UFC fights.

The UFC has cut ties with Russian mixed martial artist Magomed Gadzhiyasulov. The decision was made by the organization’s management team.

The Dagestani became the UFC fighter in 2024 after his success in the Dana White’s Contender Series.

Gadzhiyasulov had two fights in the organization. He won the first one, but the second, which took place on January 11, ended in defeat for the Dagestani.