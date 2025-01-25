3.1 earthquake hits Caspian Sea

25 Jan. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Underground tremors were registered today in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijani seismologists report. They occurred early in the evening with a minor magnitude.

This evening, an earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea, the corresponding information was distributed by the Republican Seismic Service Center, which operates under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS).

The tremors were registered at 17.22 (16.22 MSK). According to the center’s message, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1 points. The epicenter was located at a depth of 66 km.