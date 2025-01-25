Car burns down in Simferopol

25 Jan. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A car caught fire on the street in Simferopol. The fire was quickly extinguished. The Ministry of Emergency Situations showed a video of the fire and told motorists how to avoid such situations.

A car caught fire in Simferopol, the details of the fire were reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Crimea.

The department specified that the emergency call was received this evening. The car that caught fire was located on Kievskaya Street.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire. Its area reached three square meters.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reminded that fire destroys a car in 5 minutes, so to save the vehicle it is necessary to have a fire extinguisher at hand. Therefore, ideally, every motorist should have a fire extinguisher or even two in his car.