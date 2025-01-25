No early parliamentary elections for Armenia, Pashinyan says

25 Jan. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

The Armenian authorities are not going to hold parliamentary elections before the deadline established by law. This possibility was denied by the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

The elections to the National Assembly of Armenia will be held in 2026, as required by law, the head of the Armenian government, Nikol Pashinyan, said.

"We are not planning to hold early elections,”

- Prime Minister of Armenia said.

Thus the politician answered a journalist's question about the significance of his activity on social networks: whether regular publications indicate an intention to organize early elections.