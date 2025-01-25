25 Jan. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Georgia

Former President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, who considers herself the only legitimate authority in Georgia, stated that the results of the October 26 parliamentary elections were recognized neither by America nor by the European Union.

Salome Zurabishvili, whose term as president expired in late December 2024, stated that Washington and Brussels do not recognize the results of the recent parliamentary elections in Georgia.

In an interview with France 24, she once again emphasized that she herself does not consider Mikheil Kavelashvili to be a legitimate president, therefore, in her opinion, she remains the president of Georgia.