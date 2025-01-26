Airplanes to connect Shymkent with cities in Europe and Asia

26 Jan. 10:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Modernization of the Shymkent airport opens up new opportunities for the development of the international flight network.

"We plan to open 14 domestic and 16 international routes with the new terminal. This will allow passengers to travel to the countries of the EU, China, South Korea, the countries of Southeast Asia, the UAE, Belarus and many other popular international destinations",

SCAT Airlines announced.

The total number of the routes is expected to reach 45. In the near future, new flights will connect Shymkent and Samarkand and Namangan in Uzbekistan, Bishkek and Osh in Kyrgyzstan, Dushanbe in Tajikistan, Delhi and Mumbai in India, Karachi and Lahore in Pakistan.

In Russia, planes will fly to St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Vladivostok.

In Europe, the flights are planned to the cities such as Barcelona, ​​Milan, Paris, Prague, Vilnius, Athens, London, Rome, Berlin, Varna.

In addition to this, there will be flights from Shymkent to Ankara and Bodrum in Türkiye, as well as to Cairo, Tbilisi, Baku, Minsk, cities in China, Vietnam and South Korea.