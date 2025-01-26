Plane flying to Dubai urgently returns to Russia

26 Jan. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The international flight Yekaterinburg-Dubai returned to Koltsovo Airport shortly after takeoff, the press service of Yekaterinburg airport reported.

"The plane, operating flight U6-737, which departed at 8:00 AM (6:00 AM Moscow time) to Dubai, returned to Yekaterinburg. The reason is the deterioration of the health of one of the passengers",

Koltsovo airport said.

The aircraft belonged to the carrier Ural Airlines.

At the airport, the passenger was removed from the flight and handed over to doctors.