Baku condemns Paris' anti-Azerbaijani statements

26 Jan. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

France has once again made anti-Azerbaijani statements, which were commented on by Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizade.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot accused Azerbaijan of interfering in the affairs of overseas territories.

"The comment by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, accusing Azerbaijan of interfering in the affairs of overseas territories, is an overt attempt to hide France's inaction against the backdrop of the demands of the indigenous population of New Caledonia",

Aykhan Hajizade said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry emphasized that it was France that had always interfered in regional issues and attempted to disrupt the process of restoring peace and stability promoted by the Azerbaijani leadership.

The activities of the Baku Initiative Group are aimed at bringing to the public attention France's colonial policy and problems in overseas territories. Efforts to denigrate the work of such groups undermines the process of decolonization, the report reads.

Baku called on France to stop its repressive policy against the indigenous population of New Caledonia. Instead, the country is blackmailing Azerbaijan, which shows how futile France's foreign policy strategy is, the representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

"The abuse by France of its role and resources in multiple international organizations to put pressure on international human rights NGOs seeking to promote anti-colonial policies is pointless and will not yield results",

Aykhan Hajizade said.

Baku strongly rejects and condemns the anti-Azerbaijani claims of the French Foreign Minister, the press secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry concluded.