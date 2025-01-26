Lukoil to build plant in Budyonnovsk

26 Jan. 13:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Stavropol Minister of Energy, Ivan Kovalev, announced the construction of a new plant of the Russian company Lukoil in Budyonnovsk.

According to Kovalev, the construction of the plant itself will begin in the second half of this year and will be completed in late 2028 or early 2029. The investment contract has already been signed.

It is emphasized that the company will spend about 160 billion rubles on the plant construction project. It will focus on processing ammonia and urea.

The minister added that the plant will become a new city-forming enterprise in the city, creating about 600 jobs.