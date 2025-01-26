Türkiye arrests 15 people in connection with hotel fire case

26 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of people arrested in connection with the tragic fire at the Turkish Grand Kartal Hotel has risen to 15, Daily Sabah reports.

"Five suspects, including Bolu Deputy Mayor Sedat Gülener and Fire Department Deputy Director Kenan Coşkun, have appeared in court. The number of suspects sent to prison has increased to 15",

the report reads.

The owner of the burned hotel, Halit Ergül, who is also under arrest, spoke in court. According to his statement, the staff is responsible for the emergency, Karar reports.

"In his statement, Ergül particularly blamed the head chef, kitchen staff, the hotel's electrician and security guards",

Karar reports.

A national day of mourning for the victims of the fire was observed in Türkiye on January 22. The country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has assured that those responsible for the tragedy will be punished.