Lukashenko: Pashinyan will destroy Armenia

26 Jan. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is destroying the country by aiming for the European integration.

"They have now started flirting with the European Union. Listen, (this is) a very dangerous game. He (Pashinyan) will destroy Armenia, calm him down there",

Lukashenko said.

Let us remind you that the bill on Armenia's accession to the EU has already been approved by a special commission of the National Assembly of Armenia.

In response to Yerevan's accusations that Minsk is supporting to Baku, the Belarusian leader recalled that Armenia, under Pashinyan's leadership, had abandoned its claims to keep Azerbaijani Karabakh under occupation.