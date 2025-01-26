New buildings in Georgia become almost 55% more expensive

26 Jan. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The cost of apartments in new buildings in Tbilisi, as well as demand, continue to rise.

According to Sakstat, new housing in Georgia's capital is expected to become 9.8% more expensive in 2024. Meanwhile Colliers Georgia reports that price growth has already exceeded 11%.

"In new buildings in the capital of Georgia last year, the average weighted price of apartments increased by 11.7% in residential areas, and in the center and near the center, growth of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively, was recorded",

the company message reads.

Since 2020, prices for new real estate in Tbilisi have soared by 54.3%.

Housing on the secondary market is also becoming more expensive, with prices in the city center rising by 15%, and by 13% in residential areas.

Despite the rise in prices, demand is also growing. In the past year, 41,300 apartments were sold in Tbilisi, which is 2% more than in the previous year. The growth is driven by the demand for new housing, while sales on the secondary real estate market fell by 13%.