Abbas Araghchi arrives in Kabul to improve Tehran-Taliban ties

27 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting with Taliban officials in Kabul on January 26, including with the Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the meeting, while welcoming the Iranian delegation, the acting FM expressed hope that this meeting will improve the level of relations, Mehr reported.

"Iran and Afghanistan are two neighboring Muslim countries and always share each other's sorrows and joys," Muttaqi said.

According to the Iranian FM, economic, commercial, and political relations between the two countries are at a good level, he expressed hope that they will be able to improve relations as much as possible for the national interests of both sides.