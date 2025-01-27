Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Pashinyan's accusations unfounded

27 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's claims about alleged use of psychotropic substances against representatives of the separatist regime aiming at inciting regional escalation, has no ground and is a pure mockery, spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said.

"All the rights and duties of the accused people are duly ensured and explained, and the court proceedings and testimonies were recorded. Allegations of ill-treatment against prisoners in Azerbaijan had been investigated independently, including by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and had been found to be false," Aykhan Hajizada said.

He stressed that such a statement demonstrates how nervous is Yerevan about the ongoing trial against the people accused of war crimes once they openly supported by all means to sustain the act and policy of aggression against Azerbaijan.

"No one has forgotten that the Prime Minister of Armenia, who had ostensibly declared that it recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, were propagating the puppet regime it kept in Azerbaijani territories and congratulated the separatist junta regime on the so-called 'independence' on 2 September 2023, several weeks before its representatives were brought into justice by Azerbaijan," Aykhan Hajizada said.

The ministry stressed that Armenia’s state responsibility and other illegal actions as an occupying and aggressive country is a fact that cannot be denied. Thus, holding perpetrators accountable is a just cause that cannot be undermined by political manipulations.