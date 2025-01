27 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Belarus’ incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential election in the country with 87.5% of votes, according to an exit poll conducted by the Belarusian Youth Organizations Committee.

The exit poll was conducted at more than 300 polling stations across Belarus.

Early voting took place from January 21 through 25 and January 26 was the main voting day.