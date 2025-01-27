Israel allows Palestinians to return Gaza Strip north

27 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel will allow Gaza Strip residents to return to the northern part of the enclave as part of agreement with the Hamas movement on the release of another group of hostages, spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"In return, the Israeli authorities will allow the return of displaced persons in the Gaza Strip from the south to the northern areas starting tomorrow morning, Monday," al-Ansari said.

According to him, every Sunday during the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Israel will hand over a list with the names of 400 people who have been detained since October 7, 2023.

Palestinians will be allowed to return to northern Gaza along the al-Rashid road on foot, starting at 7am local time (05:00 GMT) on January 27.