Georgian PM left for UAE to get multi-billion investment

27 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze started his official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, the Government Administration reported.

Kobakhidze is set to meet with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Minister of Tolerance Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan.

As part of his visit, the Georgian PM will sign a Memorandum of Cooperation with Emaar, one of the largest development companies, enabling a multi-billion dollar investment to be made in Georgia.

The Georgian PM will also meet with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and its logistics division, the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, which is actively involved in the development of the Middle Corridor.

The company is also implementing the Tbilisi dry port project, an initiative set to be completed this year, with plans to further expand cooperation in strategic, logistical, and transport projects.