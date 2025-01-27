Israel Katz offers Pete Hegseth to further strategic goals in Iran

27 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz hinted at potential action against Iran in the “upcoming months,” in his congratulatory letter to new U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

According to the Israeli Defense Minister, Iran and its partners continue to threaten regional and global stability.

“.The upcoming months present us with challenges that require military readiness and opportunities that allow us to further our strategic goals. I am confident that together we can succeed, creating long-term stability and a better future for the region," Israel Katz said.

He noted that the defense alliance between the U.S. and Israel is marked by shared goals and values of peace, security and prosperity.