Palestinian radicals assure Tel Aviv Arbel Yehud is alive

27 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian movement Hamas said it has informed mediators that Israeli civilian hostage Arbel Yehud is alive “and gave all the necessary guarantees for her release.”

“Israel is stalling under the pretext of captive Arbel Yehud, even though the movement informed mediators that she is alive and gave all the necessary guarantees for her release,” the statement reads.

Spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said Hamas will release Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud and two other people by Friday.

"As part of the ongoing efforts of the mediators, the parties to the conflict have reached an agreement that Hamas will hand over hostage Arbel Yehud and two other hostages by January 31. In accordance with the agreement, Hamas will also release three other hostages on February 1," al-Ansari said.

According to the Qatari diplomat, in return, Israel agreed to allow Gaza residents to return to the northern part of the enclave starting January 27.