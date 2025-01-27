Hamas preparing to release 6 hostages this week

27 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Palestinian movement Hamas confirmed it will release Arbel Yehud and two other hostages “before Friday” in addition to three hostages being set free on Saturday.

This confirms Israel’s version of the agreements, according to which Yehud, soldier Agam Berger and another captive will be released on Thursday in addition to three others on Saturday.

Earlier, it was reported that displaced residents of northern Gaza will be allowed to return to their homes this morning. The IDF has said the process will begin at 7 a.m.