Azerbaijan's gas supplies to Bulgaria double

27 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's natural gas supplies to Bulgaria have doubled in 2024, reaching 2 billion cubic meters, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria Huseyn Huseynov said.

He explained that supplies initially rose from 1 billion cubic meters to 1.2 billion, then to 1.5 billion, and finally to 2 billion cubic meters by the end of 2023, effectively covering a significant portion of Bulgaria's natural gas needs.

The envoy also highlighted Azerbaijan's pivotal role in the European Union's gas supply, noting that the EU views Azerbaijan as a reliable partner.

He recalled the EU-Baku Memorandum of Understanding on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Energy.

“Previously, it was planned to supply 10 billion cubic meters of gas to the European market annually through the Southern Gas Corridor, but taking into account the events taking place in Europe, we increased gas supplies and brought them to 13 billion cubic meters at the end of last year. We are already selling gas to 12 European countries," Huseynov said.

According to the diplomat, Azerbaijan considers Bulgaria to be a very important country for gas transit.