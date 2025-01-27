Cities in Kazakhstan to be connected by new roads in 2025

27 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan set a new benchmark last year, completing a total of 12,000 km of road construction, reconstruction, and repairs, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport reported.

In 2025, Kazakhstan plans to build 4,700 km of new national roads. The phased implementation of new road projects includes 3,700 km of Category I roads and 1,000 km of Category II roads.

As a result of the road construction in 2024, access was opened to tourist destinations such as Balkhash, Alakol, Bokey-Orda, Altai, and the Bayanaul national park.