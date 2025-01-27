Ilham Aliyev congratulates Aleksander Lukashenko on re-election

27 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of Belarus Aleksander Lukashenko today.

Ilham Aliyev congratulated Aleksander Lukashenko on his re-election as President of Belarus and wished him success in his duties.

The President of Belarus expressed gratitude to Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

During the telephone call, the two leaders reaffirmed their confidence in the continued development of friendship and partnership between Baku and Minsk and exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation.